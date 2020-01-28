Seg. 1: History Of Impeachment | Seg. 2: 'The American Spirit' (R)

Segment 1: Analyzing impeachment from a historical perspective

Amidst the trial in Washington, it can be enlightening to look at how impeachment has evolved from since its beginnings in 13th-century England. We also discussed where this historical process fits into modern government.

Frank O. Bowman III, Floyd R. Gibson Missouri Endowed Professor of Law at the University of Missouri

Segment 2, beginning at 21:45: American speeches that unite

For his 2017 book, "The American Spirit," renowned author and historian David McCullough assembled timeless speeches with the goal of remind Americans of the core values uniting us all. Today, we revisited a conversation with him about how those speeches came together, and why we need the reminder in the first place.

David McCullough, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of "The American Spirit: Who We Are and What We Stand For"