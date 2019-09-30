Seg. 1: Holocaust Survivor Photos | Seg. 2: Barnstorming Tour

Segment 1: Kansas City is part of a global mission to collect and exhibit Holocaust survivor portraits.

Luigi Toscano wants people to look in the eyes of Holocaust survivors. His large-format photographs displayed in cities worldwide have elicited strong responses, ranging from a reunion of two former schoolmates separated by war to violent attacks in Vienna, where entire communities showed up to repair and protect the art.

Luigi Toscano, photographer, Lest We Forget at the World War I Museum

Segment 2: A Negro Leagues historian sheds light on a misunderstood moment in baseball history.

In the 1930s, when news outlets covered a barnstorming tour where 2 white major leagues players took on the best Negro Leagues teams in the country, they tended to gloss over the achivements of the black athletes, focusing instead on the touring ball players. For his new book, Phil Dixon reads the score cards, interviews players, reads all the news stories and paints a more complete picture.