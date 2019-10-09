Seg. 1: Homeless In Lawrence | Seg. 2: Missouri In Movies

Segment 1: Homeless in Lawrence

After the Lawrence Community Shelter cut its capacity almost 50%, where can homeless people legally sleep?

Eric Tars, National Law Center on Homelessness and Poverty

Renee Kuhl, Lawrence Community Center

Segment 2, beginning at 32:14: Missouri in Movies and TV

A New York entertainment writer originally from Kansas City, Missouri, discusses how Missouri is being portrayed in recent movies and shows like Ozark, Winter's Bone, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, and the upcoming season of Fargo.

Libby Torres, entertainment reporter, Insider

