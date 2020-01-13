Seg. 1: Housing And Development 2020 | Seg. 2: Ties To Iran

Segment 1: What are the big housing and development stories in Kansas City right now?

The guiding question for KCUR's reporters headed into 2020 is: Where will we see cranes? This discussion provides context for an installment of our newsroom's State of Kansas City 2020 series.

Lisa Rodriguez , reporter and newscaster, KCUR

, reporter and newscaster, KCUR Daniel Serda, LISC Kansas City

Segment 2: Kansas Citians of Iranian descent on the tense political moment.

Adib Khorram has never been to Iran. Roxana Shaffe hasn't visited since she was four. Neither had been particularly hopeful that relations between the US and Iran would ease to the point that a visit to their parents' homeland might be possible. At least, not until the Nuclear Deal. That hope has eroded once again.

Roxana Shaffe , Kansas Citian

, Kansas Citian Adib Khorram, author, Darius the Great is Not Okay