Seg. 1: How To Run | Seg. 2: KC Floods (R) | Seg. 3: Levees Update

Segment 1: How to run.

It's finally spring and that means sunshine, flowers and people jogging outside. We visit with a local coach to find out how to get "in the zone" about running.

Coleen Shaw-Voeks, trainer and running coach

Segment 2, beginning at 12:40: How floods shaped Kansas City.

The several waterways that weave through Kansas City make a big impact on shaping The Metro. Especially after heavy rains. On this episode, we learn how flooding shaped our city.

Monroe Dodd, historian

Segment 3, beginning at 32:06: An update on levees and flood protection.

This past week, much of the Midwest has been devastated by severe flooding. In this conversation, we get an update on flood protection for our region.

Karin Jacoby, attorney with Husch Blackwell and registered engineer in waterway management