Seg. 1: Immigrant And Latino Healthcare | Seg. 2: Cult Of The Soprano

Segment 1: Health insurance can be hard to get in Kansas City, especially if you're Latino or an immigrant.

A recent study found that immigrants and U.S. born Latinos account for more than a third of uninsured people in Kansas City, based on the three largest counties in the metro.

Randy Capps, director of research for U.S. programs, Migration Policy Institute

Segment 2, beginning at 29:30: Why don't sopranos ever play normal, boring characters?

One soprano wanted to know, so she dug into the history behind them, and now an ensemble of singers and musicians will celebrate these sopranos and the composers who wrote for them.

Victoria Botero, soprano and organizer, The Cult of the Soprano