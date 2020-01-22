Seg. 1: The Iowa Debate Moderator | Seg. 2: A Book For Anxious Kids

Segment 1: A Kansas native moderated the last Democratic debate in Iowa.

Brianne Pfannenstiel grew up in Lawrence and got her first job in journalism at the Kansas City Star. Now that she's in a state with a huge voice in this year's election, we wanted to know: How does she feel the Midwest is represented in national discourse today? What does she think of Iowa's role specifically? And, what is it like to moderate a national debate?

Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter, Des Moines Register

Segment 2, beginning at 30:05: How do kids these days handle feelings of anxiety?

A therapist turned children's book author is trying to help kids learn how to talk about mental health with a new book. It Will Be Okay is a story about a young girl named Alma who learns to master her anxieties and become her own hero using a "fear shield." He thinks adults can learn something from the book, too.

Vladimir Sainte, children's book author