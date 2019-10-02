Seg. 1: Jackson County Crises | Seg. 2: KCK's Mexican Segregation

Segment 1: Jackson County legislators answer questions of current budget, property tax and working with county executive Frank White.

Jackson County lawmakers say recent budgeting and property tax issues have caused county residents to distrust their local government. Legislator Jalen Anderson attributed the root of the problem to a lack of transparency and communication between the legislative and executive branches. "The time for talking is done. There needs to be change now," Anderson said.

Segment 2, starting at 27:27: Mexican-American students endured segregation in Kansas City, Kansas schools.

Mexican-American school children from the early to mid-1900s in Kansas City, Kansas were banned from attending school with white children. An examination of this overlooked chapter in U.S. and Kansas history revealed immigrant parents fighting for decades to gain equal education for their children.

Daniel Serda, KC-CUR project manager, Local Initiatives Support Corp

Daniel Serda will present "A Hidden Legacy of Segregation: Mexican American Children in KCK Schools, 1922-1951" at 6 p.m. next Wednesday, October 9, at the Kansas City, Kansas Public Library, South Branch, 3104 Strong Ave.

