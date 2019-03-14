Seg. 1: Kansas Child Welfare. | Seg. 2: Nazi-Looted Art.

Segment 1: Secretary of the Department for Children and Families discussed plans to address challenges within the department.

Among the challenges facing the Kansas Department for Children and Families are too many kids in the foster care system, unfilled positions and double the number of abuse and neglect cases of other states. Secretary Laura Howard shared her plan to hire additional social workers and have more accountability for foster care contractors.

Laura Howard, Secretary of Kansas Department for Children and Families

Segment 2, beginning at 22:22: Nazi-looted artwork on exhibit in Kansas City.

Adolph Hilter wanted to create the greatest art museum in world and during the course of World War II had Nazi forces loot private homes and museums to obtain objects to fill it. A provenance specialist explained the recovery of much of the stolen pieces and how some found their way to the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

MacKenzie Mallon, author and specialist, Provenance at Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

"Discriminating Thieves: Nazi-Looted Art and Restitution" runs through Jan. 26, 2020 at The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, Gallery P10, 4525 Oak Street, Kansas City, Missouri 64111. For more information visit The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art.

