Seg. 1: Kansas City Mayoral Candidate Quinton Lucas. Seg. 2: Finding A Second Career.

Segment 1: Councilman Quinton Lucas wants to convert four years on the City Council into a term as mayor.

Councilman Quinton Lucas says he discovered an interest in public service at an early age and has since dedicated himself to being a part of the solution to social issues. Today, he shared why he believes this is an important time to help families living in poverty in Kansas City, and why he wants to be the key voice in this conversation.

Kansas City Councilman Quinton Lucas, 3rd District at-large

Segment 2, beginning at 27:45: A career expert shares tips for finding a second career.

People who find themselves disatisfied with their job (or maybe just a bad boss) don't always realize they have the skills to take on a different career. Job searching can be difficult but career experts can help tailor resumes and cover letters, and help make the average job seeker more informed.

Karin Silins, founder of A-Plus Career & Resume