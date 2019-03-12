 Seg. 1: Kansas City Mayoral Candidate Quinton Lucas. Seg. 2: Finding A Second Career. | KBIA

Seg. 1: Kansas City Mayoral Candidate Quinton Lucas. Seg. 2: Finding A Second Career.

By & Devin Davis 29 minutes ago
  • Quinton Lucas, who was raised in the urban core of Kansas City, says as mayor he wants to ensure that zip codes don't determine opportunities.
    Luke X. Martin / KCUR 89.3

Segment 1: Councilman Quinton Lucas wants to convert four years on the City Council into a term as mayor.

Councilman Quinton Lucas says he discovered an interest in public service at an early age and has since dedicated himself to being a part of the solution to social issues. Today, he shared why he believes this is an important time to help families living in poverty in Kansas City, and why he wants to be the key voice in this conversation.

Segment 2, beginning at 27:45: A career expert shares tips for finding a second career.

People who find themselves disatisfied with their job (or maybe just a bad boss) don't always realize they have the skills to take on a different career. Job searching can be difficult but career experts can help tailor resumes and cover letters, and help make the average job seeker more informed. 

