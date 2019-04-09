Seg. 1: Kansas DNA Legislation | Seg. 2: Kansas City's Recycling

Segment 1: A Kansas bill aims to make the state the nation's first to check new-case DNA evidence with connection to closed cases.

Currently, biological evidence from current crimes is not investigated when it produces a hit in the DNA database on a case that already has a conviction. Kansas lawmakers want to audit what's happening when those hits arise and the potential to help exonerate innocent people.

Sen. David Haley, Kansas Senate representing the 4th District

Tricia Bushnell, executive director of the Midwest Innocence Project

Eddie Lowery, exonerated Kansas soldier

Segment 2, beginning at 23:42: China's decision to stop taking America's plastics not the biggest obstacle to recycling in the Kansas City metro.

So far Kansas City has escapted the negative effects other cities are facing in deciding what to do with their recyclables. We can still put a lot of our plastic, paper and glass in those curbside bins but experts shared what can be done to declutter the recycling process.