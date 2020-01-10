Seg. 1: Kansas Legislature Preview | Seg. 2 State Of The Arts

Segment 1: Kansas lawmakers prepare to tackle myriad issues in the upcoming legislative session.

Kansas' Medicaid expansion seems to be the hottest issue going into the 2020 legislative session, but it won't be the only thing keeping senators and representatives busy in Topeka. Possible outcomes and implications for everything from abortion to state debt to prison reforms were previewed.

Segment 2: "Kansas City's art world is at a turning point," says KCUR arts reporter Laura Spencer.

The arts scene is a vital component to the metro's cultural and economic impact, but things like an overhaul in several organizations' leadership and last year's First Friday tragedy leave questions about what lies ahead for creative endeavors in this city. Hear a rundown of the names, projects and issues KCUR will follow in 2020.

Pete Cowdin , co-founder of the Rabbit hOle

, co-founder of the Rabbit hOle Laura Spencer, arts reporter for KCUR