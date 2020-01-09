Seg. 1: KCKPS Test Scores | Seg. 2: Elections 2020 Initiative

Segment 1: Test scores for Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools improved last year.

Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools saw last year's test scores jump at least four percentage points from the 2017-18 school year. Today, the superintendent explains his strategies for continued success, and details the work still left to do.

Charles Foust, superintendent for Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools

Segment 2, beginning at 23:24: KCUR will lead a nation-wide journalism collaboration, Elections 2020: America Amplified

Reporters are essential during elections, but a new media team based at KCUR aims to break the mold. With goals centered on changing perceptions of journalists, giving a voice to those who are rarely heard, and building trust with communities, the Elections 2020 team sheds light on their impending collaboration.

Jennifer Tufts , project manager for Elections 2020: America Amplified

, project manager for Elections 2020: America Amplified Alisa Barber, senior editor for Elections 2020: America Amplified