Seg. 1: KCKPS Test Scores | Seg. 2: Elections 2020 Initiative

Segment 1: Test scores for Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools improved last year.
Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools saw last year's test scores jump at least four percentage points from the 2017-18 school year. Today, the superintendent explains his strategies for continued success, and details the work still left to do.
- Charles Foust, superintendent for Kansas City, Kansas Public Schools
Segment 2, beginning at 23:24: KCUR will lead a nation-wide journalism collaboration, Elections 2020: America Amplified
Reporters are essential during elections, but a new media team based at KCUR aims to break the mold. With goals centered on changing perceptions of journalists, giving a voice to those who are rarely heard, and building trust with communities, the Elections 2020 team sheds light on their impending collaboration.
- Jennifer Tufts, project manager for Elections 2020: America Amplified
- Alisa Barber, senior editor for Elections 2020: America Amplified