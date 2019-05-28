Seg. 1: KCMO Council Debate | Seg. 2: Youth Sports Injuries

Segment 1: Councilman Lee Barnes and candidate Dwayne Williams discuss their priorities for Kansas City.

Come June 18th voters citywide will be deciding on a councilman for Kansas City's Fifth District. Both candidates offered their plans for tax incentives, development east of Troost, violence and explained why their experiences makes them the best fit for a seat on the council.

Councilman Lee Barnes , incumbent

, incumbent Dwayne Williams, Twelfth Street Heritage Development Corporation president

Segment 2, beginning at 24:15: An increase in year-round sports has lead to increased injuries among young athletes.

"Little League Shoulder" is an injury that occurs when athletes throw too much without taking a break. Two professionals who work closely with young athletes discussed common concerns across youth sports and offered solutions to keep young competitors healthy.

Dr. John Johnson , athletic director at Shawnee Mission South

, athletic director at Shawnee Mission South Dr. Randy Goldstein, pediatrician and sports injury specialist at St. Luke's