 Seg. 1: KCMO Council Debate | Seg. 2: Youth Sports Injuries | KBIA

Seg. 1: KCMO Council Debate | Seg. 2: Youth Sports Injuries

By & Devin Davis 53 minutes ago

Segment 1: Councilman Lee Barnes and candidate Dwayne Williams discuss their priorities for Kansas City.

Come June 18th voters citywide will be deciding on a councilman for Kansas City's Fifth District. Both candidates offered their plans for tax incentives, development east of Troost, violence and explained why their experiences makes them the best fit for a seat on the council. 

Segment 2, beginning at 24:15: An increase in year-round sports has lead to increased injuries among young athletes.

"Little League Shoulder" is an injury that occurs when athletes throw too much without taking a break. Two professionals who work closely with young athletes discussed common concerns across youth sports and offered solutions to keep young competitors healthy.     

Copyright 2019 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.