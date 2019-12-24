Seg. 1: KCMO Mayor Quinton Lucas | Seg. 2: Peace Corps Volunteers

Segment 1: Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas reviews the year that was, and discusses his 2020 to-do list.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas has only been in office for five months, and has been busy for the duration. He defended his record on curbing tax incentives, standing up for tenant's rights, and pushing to make bus service free in Kansas City. Lucas also answered questions on the city's soaring crime rate.

Quinton Lucas, mayor of Kansas City ,Missouri

Segment 2, beginning at 24:38: Kansas City couple returns from years working as Peace Corps volunteers in Namibia.

President John Kennedy first envisioned the Peace Corps as staffed by young people, but older generations are answering his call to serve as well. A former editorial writer and a former elementary school librarian — husband and wife — did just that. The pair detailed their decision to put off retirement to work and live in Namibia for two years.

Beci Bosley , former Lee's Summit elementary school librarian and Peace Corps volunteer

, former Lee's Summit elementary school librarian and Peace Corps volunteer Yael Abouhalkah, former Kansas City Star editorial writer and Peace Corps volunteer