Seg. 1: K'Tina (R) | Seg. 2: Antoni's Cookbook (R)

Segment 1: A Kansas City musician rocks the violin in her new EP.
Tina Bilberry, known to fans as K'Tina, is a KCK-native who fuses international sounds in Crossed Conversations. Here's her story.
- K'Tina, composer, violinist, vocalist, producer, Crossed Conversations EP
Segment 2, beginning at 21:24: Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski is in town with a cookbook.
The food expert from Netflix's Queer Eye wrote his new cookbook while filming seasons 3 and 4 of the show in Kansas City. Hear the story of his personal journey through some of his favorite recipes and food memories.
- Antoni Porowski, author, Antoni in the Kitchen, food and wine expert, Queer Eye
