Seg. 1: K'Tina (R) | Seg. 2: Antoni's Cookbook (R)

Segment 1: A Kansas City musician rocks the violin in her new EP.

Tina Bilberry, known to fans as K'Tina, is a KCK-native who fuses international sounds in Crossed Conversations. Here's her story.

K'Tina, composer, violinist, vocalist, producer, Crossed Conversations EP

Segment 2, beginning at 21:24: Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski is in town with a cookbook.

The food expert from Netflix's Queer Eye wrote his new cookbook while filming seasons 3 and 4 of the show in Kansas City. Hear the story of his personal journey through some of his favorite recipes and food memories.

Antoni Porowski, author, Antoni in the Kitchen, food and wine expert, Queer Eye