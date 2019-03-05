Seg. 1: LGBTQ Issues In The Methodist Church. Seg. 2: Worst Winter Ever?

Segment 1: The United Methodist Church is experiencing a rift among its members over LGBTQ issues.

Last week, the United Methodist Church voted to keep bans on same-sex marriage and LGBTQ clergy, a controversial decision that exposes a divide between traditionalists and progressives. In this conversation, we talk to local members of the Methodist community about the vote's implications, their reactions, and what this means for the future of the Methodist Church.

Mark Holland , executive director, Mainstream UMC

, executive director, Mainstream UMC Jim Brandt , professor of historical theology and director of contextual education, Saint Paul School of Theology

, professor of historical theology and director of contextual education, Saint Paul School of Theology Adam Hamilton , senior pastor and founder, United Methodist Church of the Resurrection

, senior pastor and founder, United Methodist Church of the Resurrection Nanette Roberts, pastor, Grace United Methodist

Segment 2, beginning at 38:18: Snow storms and sub-zero temperatures — Kansas City just can't seem to shake what seems to be an extra fierce winter. Why is that?

Although it's March, it seems like this winter will never end. To figure out just how much longer Kansas Citians have to endure the brutal winter, we talk to a local meteorologist.

Gary Lezak, local meteorologist