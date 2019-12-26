Seg. 1: Making Movies' Album (R) | Seg. 2: Taliban Safari (R)

Segment 1: How Making Movies' latest album gave a nod to Lou Reed.

Making Movies, a Kansas City band, released an album this year that got a lot of attention for reviving a Lou Reed song that never was. We listen to some tunes from it and visit with the band's frontman to hear about his project to teach teenagers the ins and outs of music production.

Enrique Chi, singer, Making Movies

Segment 2, beginning at 27:52: A book explaining one day in the Surkhagan Valley.

A local veteran released a book chronicling the events of a single day of deployment in Afghanistan. We visit with him about the writing process and what it's like to relive that day ten years later.

Paul Darling, author, Taliban Safari: One Day in the Surkhagan Valley