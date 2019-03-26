Seg. 1: March Politics Panel | Seg. 2: "Right-sizing" Religious Liberty

Segment 1: Journalists discuss the Kansas City mayor's race, legislative sessions in Jefferson City and Topeka, and politics in Washington.

In one week, Kansas City voters will narrow the field of mayoral candidates from 11 to two. Today, our political panel discusses issues on the April 2 ballot in Kansas City, Missouri, and the latest happenings in Missouri, Kansas and Washington politics.

Eric Wesson, Kansas City Call senior staff writer

Kansas City Call senior staff writer Cat Reid, 41 Action News reporter

41 Action News reporter Lisa Rodriguez , KCUR afternoon newscaster

, KCUR afternoon newscaster Jim McLean , Kansas News Service reporter and editor

, Kansas News Service reporter and editor Samuel King, KCUR reporter

Segment 2, beginning at 27:11: What does "religious liberty" really mean?

Principles of religious liberty have been part of American identity since before the founding. But many would say that ideas about the connection between freedom and religion, and freedom of religion have evolved over our country’s history — and some are troubled by the direction of that conversation in this most recent political season.

Rev. Dr. Aidsand Wright-Riggins, mayor of Collegeville, Pennsylvania, and former CEO of the American Baptist Home Mission Societies

