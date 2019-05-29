Seg. 1: Mayoral Candidate Quinton Lucas | Seg. 2: Adopting Shelter Dogs

Segment 1: 3rd District councilman lays out his plans if he wins the June 18 election.

A native son of Kansas City's urban core, Quinton Lucas responded to disparaging remarks made by his opponent Jolie Justus and then explained his approach to campaign issues including homelessness, affordable housing and policing in Kansas City.

Quinton Lucas, mayoral candidate and Kansas City Councilman for the 3rd District.

Segment 2,beginning at 25:26: Animal behaviorist offers advice for those rescuing dogs from shelters.

More and more animal lovers are choosing to "adopt, not shop" when it comes to getting a dog. Dr. Wayne Hunthausen explained what to consider before going to choose your pet, how to prepare your home for the new arrival and what to look for when deciding which dog to make your new best friend.