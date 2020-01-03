Seg. 1: Media Critics | Seg. 2: Willows Maternity Sanitarium

Segment 1: Media bias and covering assassination in Iraq

Our Media Critics discussed early coverage of a top Iranian commander's assasination, and how continuing coverage could influence public opinion. The critics also discussed how both journalists and news consumers can manage their own personal biases.

Peggy Lowe , KCUR reporter and investigative producer with APM Reports

, KCUR reporter and investigative producer with APM Reports Steve Wolgast, Knight Chair at the William Allen White School of Journalism at the University of Kansas

Segment 2, beginning at 27:52: Kansas City was once the country's adoption epicenter.

Just up the hill from Union Station, the Willows Maternity Sanitarium played host to thousands of young, unwed girls as they gave birth and gave up their new babies. However, the Willows was just one reason that Kansas City was once known as the Adoption Hub of America.

KelLee Parr, author of "Mansion on a Hill: The Story of The Willows Maternity Sanitarium and the Adoption Hub of America"

​KelLee Parr will discuss his book at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, at Kansas City Public Library's Central Library, 14 W. 1oth St., Kansas City, Missouri 64105. Find more information at KCLibrary.org.

