Seg. 1: Mental Health Equity | Seg. 2: Smart Money Experts

Segment 1: Just because mental health services exist, doesn't mean that access to them is equitable.

As many as 56% of adults in the U.S. report that they are unable to receive the treatment they need for their mental illness, and there's no quick fix for the obstacles in their way. Organizations in Kansas City sare working to reach everyone who needs help, but they have a long way to go.

Jae Edgar Bennett, founder of Street Medicine Kansas City

Caroline Gibbs, director of Kansas City's Transgender Institute

​Segment 2, beginning at 24:49: Workers can take advantage of the current state of the economy.

Despite being in a "full-employment" economy and an unemployment rate at a 50-year low, new jobs continue to open up. In that environment, workers are seeing more opportunity and have better leverage. Today, the Smart Money Experts shared how you can take advantage of the situation.

Lucas Bucl, director of Investment Management for Aspyre Wealth Partners

Nolan Keim, client service associate for Mariner Wealth Advisors

, client service associate for Mariner Wealth Advisors Barbara McMahon, president of Innovest Financial Parners