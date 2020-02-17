 Seg. 1: Mental Health Equity | Seg. 2: Smart Money Experts | KBIA

Seg. 1: Mental Health Equity | Seg. 2: Smart Money Experts

Segment 1: Just because mental health services exist, doesn't mean that access to them is equitable.

As many as 56% of adults in the U.S. report that they are unable to receive the treatment they need for their mental illness, and there's no quick fix for the obstacles in their way. Organizations in Kansas City sare working to reach everyone who needs help, but they have a long way to go.

​Segment 2, beginning at 24:49: Workers can take advantage of the current state of the economy.

Despite being in a "full-employment" economy and an unemployment rate at a 50-year low, new jobs continue to open up. In that environment, workers are seeing more opportunity and have better leverage. Today, the Smart Money Experts shared how you can take advantage of the situation.

