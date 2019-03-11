Seg. 1: Mental Health & Young Adults. Seg. 2: Chess In The Midwest

Segment 1: How your 20s are fertile ground for mental illness.

The American College Health Association reports that more than 60 percent of college students had experienced 'overwhelming anxiety' in 2018. But more of them are also seeking help. So what's changing-- the circumstances causing the anxiety, or the culture around asking for help?

Aneva Jefferson , college student, member of the National Alliance for Mental Illness

, college student, member of the National Alliance for Mental Illness Johanna Jarcho , assistant professor psychology, Temple University

, assistant professor psychology, Temple University Beth Epley, counselor, Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences

Segment 2, beginning at 29:31: How an ancient game is making a comeback in the Midwest.

In this conversation, we visit with the coach of the University of Missouri's new chess team, and hear how a Kansas City organization is using chess tournaments to help promote self-esteem and good conduct to local students.

Cristian Chirila , chess coach, University of Missouri

, chess coach, University of Missouri Lee Bohannon, longtime LINC employee & chess enthusiast

The Local Investment Commission (LINC) partners with local schools to teach students chess. For more information, visit KCLinc.org.

