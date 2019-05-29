Seg. 1: Mini Golf At The Nelson | Seg. 2: Tom Corbin | Seg. 3: Every Ballpark

Segment 1: Mini Golf at the Nelson-Atkins

The role of museums in communities are changing, from being places to look at art to spaces where people can gather and socialize. The Nelson-Atkins Museum is also evaluating its role within the community, and as a way to become more of a social space, will be offering mini golf this summer. In this segment, we speak to the musem director about the new mini golf experience and the museum's changing relationship to the Kansas City community.

Julian Zugazagoitia, Director and CEO, The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

Segment 2, beginning at 21:29: Tom Corbin and Harry Truman

A local artist has been tapped to make a sculpture of President Harry Truman that will stand in the United States Capitol. We talk to him about the politics behind how this statue came about and the decisions he'll make about how to depict the country's 33rd president.

Tom Corbin, sculptor

Segment 3, beginning at 36:20: Melody's Ballpark Quest

One of our producers is on track to have visited every major league ballpark in the United States. We discuss which baseball stadiums have the best (and worst!) venue, food and fan-culture.

Melody Rowell, producer, Central Standard