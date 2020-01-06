Seg. 1: Missouri General Assembly Preview | Seg. 2: Kansas Fossil Finding

Segment 1: Previewing the next session of the Missouri General Assembly

Today's guests run down some of the issues that lawmakers could tackle during this upcoming legislative session. They also explored how this year's presidential election might influence how this myraid of issues plays out.

Jaclyn Driscoll , Statehouse and politics reporter for St. Louis Public Radio

, Statehouse and politics reporter for St. Louis Public Radio Brian Hauswirth, news director for Missourinet

Segment 2, beginning at 28:37: Hunting for ancient creatures in the plains of western Kansas

Imagine finding the bones of a 17-foot shark in north-central Kansas! We meet two people who've done it, and hear about the highs and lows of fossil finding in Kansas. Plus, advice for anyone interested in starting their own digging.

Mike Everhart , special adjunct curator of paleontology at the Sternberg Museum of Natural History

, special adjunct curator of paleontology at the Sternberg Museum of Natural History Fred Smith, fossil entusiast and retired police officer