Seg. 1: Missouri Sports Gambling | Seg. 2: Vocalist Stacey Kent

Segment 1: Odds are good that sports betting won't be illegal in Missouri for much longer.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled two years ago that states have the power to legalize sports betting, and 2020 may be the year that the Missouri General Assembly gives it the green light. If new tax revenue from legalized sports gambling in Iowa is any indication, the initiative could be a moneymaker for the Show-Me State.

Segment 2, beginning at 24:30: How one woman went from studying comparative literature to jazz stardom

She's fresh off a world tour, her latest album has more than 200 million streams, a Downbeat magazine gave her a 5-star review. It's been a banner year for Stacey Kent. Today, she shared some of the high points of her career, how she creates an album and what's next on her horizon.

Stacey Kent, Grammy-nominated jazz vocalist

Stacey Kent performs at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 22 at the Folly Theater, 300 W. 12th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64105, as part of the 37th Annual Folly Theater Jazz Series. Find more information at FollyTheater.org.

