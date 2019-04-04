Seg. 1: Missouri's 'Wayfair Fix' | Seg. 2: Saxophonist Joshua Redman

Segment 1: Supreme Court decision involving Wayfair.com has lawmakers looking at making online retailers collect state sales tax.

With the state revenue in Missouri short by about $300 million, legislators are considering making online retailers, not residents, calculate, collect and remit the sales tax for purchases made on their websites. Brick-and-mortar businesses in the Show-Me State could benefit from the move as well by having a more level playing field on which to compete.

Traci Gleason, vice president for external relations for The Missouri Budget Project

Segment 2, beginning at 19:55: Jazz musician Joshua Redman on his time in the music industry.

Saxophonist Joshua Redman began focusing on his music career in 1991 when he won first place in the Thelonious Monk International Jazz Competition then landed a record deal with Warner Bros. Redman recalled some of remarkable artist he's played with and why he chose music over the law for his profession.

Joshua Redman, jazz saxophonist and composer

The Joshua Redman Quartet performs on April 11 at 8 p.m. at the Folly Theater, 300 W 12th St, Kansas City, Missouri 64105. Phone 816.474.4444 or visit follytheater.org for ticket information.

