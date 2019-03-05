Seg. 1: Most Americans Can't Pass Citizenship Test. Seg 2: Kansas City Hockey.

Segment 1: Six in 10 Americans failed the history portion of U.S. citizenship test.

When the Woodrow Wilson Foundation surveyed 41,000 Americans on their country's citizenship test it found a failure rate of 56 percent among Kansans and 61 percent among Missourians. When it comes to these civic-building blocks, the question according to the Foundation's Patrick Riccards is, "What is it about what American history is taught and how it is taught today that had so many of us ... forgetting some of these basic facts?"

Segment 2: Hockey's presence in the Kansas City metro and Midwest is growing.

The Hunt family name is well known in this town as a catalyst for two major league sports, football and soccer. That list may include three sports, as one Hunt looks to increase hockey's footprint in the Heartland.