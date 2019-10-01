Seg. 1 Native Women's Voices | Seg. 2 Importance of Sharks

Segment 1: Once invisible, Native American women are making strides in having their issues heard.

Eighty-four percent of Native American women will experience violence in their life, the most of any population group. Professor and Muscogee Nation citizen Sarah Deer says facts like this are often missing from dialogues surrounding activism and feminism. Deer says if the focus in these conversations is placed on finding solutions for assaults on Native women, then those solutions will benefit everyone.

Sarah Deer, professor of women, gender and sexuality studies, University of Kansas

Segment 2, beginning at 22:07: Author warns of consequences if oceans' apex predator numbers continue to decline

Sharks are vital contributors in maintaining the health of the world's oceans, yet their very existence is under threat. Humans kill 100 million sharks annually, mostly in commercial fishing. Safeguard the Seas founder William McKeever dispelled misconceptions about sharks, and said his experience with the ancient fish shows them to be intelligent, curious and social creatures.