Seg. 1: NBAF Construction Delays | Seg. 2: Diagnosing & Treating ADD

Segment 1: The National Bio- and Agro-Defense Facility is four years behind schedule and $800 million over budget estimates.

The 47-acre facility in Manhattan, Kansas, will work to detect, diagnose and vaccinate against deadly animal diseases that could be part of a bio-terrorism attack. We find out what's behind redesigns of some aspects of the facility, costly delays and a revised 2022 opening date.

Laura Ziegler, KCUR community engagement reporter

KCUR community engagement reporter Brian Grimmett, Kansas News Service reporter

Segment 2, beginning at 25:07: Criticism that ADD and ADHD is over-diagnosed is demeaning and unprovable, according to Kansas family psychologist.

Attention Deficit Disorder diagnoses have gone up 5 percent a year since 2003, leading many experts to say it's over-diagnosed and over-treated. But family psychologist Wes Crenshaw says, much like autism, better detection is behind the increase.

Wes Crenshaw, family psychologist and coauthor of "I Always Want to Be Where I'm Not: Successful Living With ADD & ADHD"