Seg. 1: New Jazz Museum Leadership | Seg. 2: From UMKC To Broadway

Segment 1: Will new leadership mean a new chapter for the American Jazz Museum?
The American Jazz Museum just welcomed a new executive director, and she's already in the thick of it. She discussed the current state of the struggling museum and where she sees it going under her direction.
- Rashida Philips, executive director of the American Jazz Museum
Segment 2, beginning at 23:27: "Put greatness in, get greatness out," said a former touring Broadway dancer.
Fresh off a two-year touring production of "The Lion King," we sat down with a UMKC alumna who finished that chapter of her life with a new respect for Broadway. She recounted how she first found her voice, and was able to be a part of something as grand as the "Circle of Life."
- Shacura Wade, dancer, St. Louis native and UMKC alumna
