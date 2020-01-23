Seg. 1: New Jazz Museum Leadership | Seg. 2: From UMKC To Broadway

Segment 1: Will new leadership mean a new chapter for the American Jazz Museum?

The American Jazz Museum just welcomed a new executive director, and she's already in the thick of it. She discussed the current state of the struggling museum and where she sees it going under her direction.

Rashida Philips, executive director of the American Jazz Museum

Segment 2, beginning at 23:27: "Put greatness in, get greatness out," said a former touring Broadway dancer.

Fresh off a two-year touring production of "The Lion King," we sat down with a UMKC alumna who finished that chapter of her life with a new respect for Broadway. She recounted how she first found her voice, and was able to be a part of something as grand as the "Circle of Life."

Shacura Wade, dancer, St. Louis native and UMKC alumna