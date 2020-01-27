Seg. 1: NFL Economical Impact | Seg. 2: 'Conversations In Black'

Segment 1: A winning NFL franchise puts money in the pockets of its host economy.

Kansas Citians have more to celebrate than just an exciting season for the Chiefs. One study shows when an NFL team is successful, fans in the home city are happier and more productive. That increased productivity creates an economic impact of up to $100 per capita but don't be calling the Chiefs to collect!

Segment 2, beginning at 20:51: Black leaders in America share how politics, power and leadership effect the black community.

The author of "Conversations in Black," shares why there should be a more open dialogue about the situations faced by the black community. Ed Gordon asked prominent black figures to share where they see progress and setbacks for black Americans, and how leadership and politics play a role in their success.

Ed Gordon, author of "Conversations in Black"