Seg. 1: Non-Disclosure Agreements | Seg. 2: Mother Of Forensic Science

Segment 1: What is a non-disclosure agreement?

After Sen. Elizabeth Warren publicly questioned fellow Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg's use of NDAs, these contractual documents made headlines around the country. Today, we discussed what the agreements are, how they are used and who they benefit.

Athena Dickson, partner at Siro Smith Dickson PC and board president of the Kansas City Metropolitan Bar Association

Athena Dickson will take part in a discrimination in the workplace panel discussion at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 11 E. 40th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64111. For more information, call (816) 753-4424 or email inthekitchenak@gmail.com.

Segment 2, beginning at 20:58: How the mother of forensic science changed crime investigation.

In an era that discouraged women from entering STEM fields, Frances Glessner Lee managed to cement her legacy as one of the most influential figures in forensic science. At one point, she was just a wealthy grandmother with no college education. Now her methods for understanding crime scenes are used to train law enforcement officers around the world.

Bruce Goldfarb discusses his book at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 8 at the National Museum of Toys / Miniatures, 5235 Oak St., Kansas City, Missouri 64112. Find more information at ToyandMiniatureMuseum.org.

