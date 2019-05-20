Seg. 1: The North Loop | Seg. 2: Molly Murphy

Segment 1: The North Loop
The creation of the North Loop redefined downtown Kansas City in the mid 1900's. How has this region of the highway system impacted our city's past, present and future?
- Ron Achelpohl, Director of Transportation and Environment, Mid-America Regional Council
- Matt Staub, chair, Parking and Transportation Commission of Kansas City, Missouri
- Caitlin Eckard, executive director, Jackson County Historical Society
Segment 2, beginning at 35:16: Molly Murphy
A defining artist in the Lawrence art scene is preparing to head off to Kuala Lumpur for a residency.
- Molly Murphy, visual artist
