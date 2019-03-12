Seg. 1: Patrick Rose. Seg. 2: 10-Minute Plays. Seg. 3: Ingrid Stölzel (R)

Segment 1: Why a Midwesterner is leading the charge to save manatees.
To a native Kansas Citian, a sea animal like the manatee might as well be something mythical like a unicorn or a chupacabra. In this conversation, we learn how a nature lover from Independence wound up leading an organization that helped take the beloved sea cow off the endangered list.
- Patrick Rose, executive director, Save the Manatee Club
Segment 2, beginning at 16:21: The 'tl;dr' of theatre.
If you don't have the attention span to sit through a two-hour long play (even with an intermission!) then how about a 10-minute one? We find out how a local theatre instructor is teaching aspiring playwrights tools of the trade by creating short stories for the stage.
- Ron Simonian, playwright
'A Night of 10 Minute Plays' takes place at The Living Room Theatre on Monday, March 18 starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit TheLivingRoomKC.com.
Segment 3, beginning at 31:55: Classical music doesn't have to be an intellectual exercise.
We listen to a new album from a local composer whose musical goal is to make the audience feel goosebumps.
- Ingrid Stölzel, composer, "The Gorgeous Nothings"