Seg. 1: Patrick Rose. Seg. 2: 10-Minute Plays. Seg. 3: Ingrid Stölzel (R)

Segment 1: Why a Midwesterner is leading the charge to save manatees.

To a native Kansas Citian, a sea animal like the manatee might as well be something mythical like a unicorn or a chupacabra. In this conversation, we learn how a nature lover from Independence wound up leading an organization that helped take the beloved sea cow off the endangered list.

Patrick Rose, executive director, Save the Manatee Club

Segment 2, beginning at 16:21: The 'tl;dr' of theatre.

If you don't have the attention span to sit through a two-hour long play (even with an intermission!) then how about a 10-minute one? We find out how a local theatre instructor is teaching aspiring playwrights tools of the trade by creating short stories for the stage.

Ron Simonian, playwright

'A Night of 10 Minute Plays' takes place at The Living Room Theatre on Monday, March 18 starting at 7:30 p.m. For more information, visit TheLivingRoomKC.com.

Segment 3, beginning at 31:55: Classical music doesn't have to be an intellectual exercise.

We listen to a new album from a local composer whose musical goal is to make the audience feel goosebumps.

Ingrid Stölzel, composer, "The Gorgeous Nothings"