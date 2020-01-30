Seg. 1: Pompeo, The Post & Impeachment | Seg. 2: Host-To-Host San Francisco

Segment 1: The Media Critics discuss Pompeo, the Washington Post, impeachment and more.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's behavior towards NPR's Mary Louise Kelly was a hot topic in this discussion with the Media Critics. Plus, a journalist's suspension from the Washington Post raised a deeper question from one of our guests: Are journalists allowed to exist in spaces outside of the newsroom, including social media?

Segment 2, beginning at 22:11: Getting to know San Francisco

The Super Bowl is nearly upon us, and fans are going crazy — none more than those living in San Francisco and Kansas City. Today's first ever host-to-host segment with KQED's Michael Krasny gave a look at housing and immigration similarities between the two cities, but also lots and lots of football.

Michael Krasny, host of The Forum on KQED