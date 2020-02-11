Seg. 1: Presidential Speech Writing | Seg. 2: Ethics Professors: Revolution

Segment 1: Weaving a memorable presidential speech is a difficult art.

A good speech can do wonders for a those who deliver them, but behind many famous orations are the writers who craft them. From George Washington's innaugural address, written by James Madison, to Richard Nixon's efforts to formalize the speechwriter position, the efforts of these writers have literally served to narrate history.

Craig Smith, former speechwriter for President Gerald Ford and author of "Confessions of a Presidential Speechwriter"

Craig Smith will discuss the role of a presidential speechwriter at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the University of Kansas' Dole Institute of Politics, 2350 Petefish Drive, Lawrence, Kansas 66045. More information can be found at DoleInstitute.org.

Segment 2, beginning at 28:00: Ethics professors on revolution and quarantine.

What are the circumstances that make revolting against one's government the right thing to do? Are government-enforced quarantines justifiable? Did Rush Limbaugh meet the requirements to be awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom?

Adrian Switzer , associate teaching professor of philosophy at UMKC

, associate teaching professor of philosophy at UMKC Wayne Vaught, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Utah Valley University