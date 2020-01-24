Seg. 1: Remembering Bill Shapiro | Seg. 2: End Of Life Care

Segment 1: Cypress Avenue host Bill Shapiro died at the age of 82.

On Saturday nights for more than 40 years, Bill Shapiro hosted Cypress Avenue, a music show that gave context to songs and artists all over the pop music spectrum. Today, we sat down with two of Shapiro's good friends to remember his life, and celebrate the memory he left behind.

Chuck Haddix , host of KCUR's Fish Fry

, host of KCUR's Fish Fry Ron Jones, director of community engagement for KCUR and former producer of Cypress Avenue

Segment 2, beginning at 25:00: The hard conversations some doctors don't have with their patients

Navigating a patient's impending death is a delicate matter that many doctors struggle with. With more patients receiving intensive care the closer they get to death, researchers are seeing fewer of those important end of life conversations happening.

John Carney , president and CEO at the Center for Practical Bioethics

, president and CEO at the Center for Practical Bioethics Dr. Jennifer Mack, associate professor of pediatrics at Harvard Medical School