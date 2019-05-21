Seg. 1: Retail Health Care | Seg. 2: Rick Atkinson's Revolutionary Trilogy

Segment 1: Could a retail model make health care in America more affordable?

As the country grapples with the ever-increasing cost of health care, we consider a model that minimizes the government's role and cuts out many middlemen. Two scholars describe a retail system that would subsidize care for the poor, allow consumers to make their own purchasing decisions, and help people focuse on the care they want and value.

Charles Silver , McDonald Endowed Chair in Civil Procedure at the University of Texas School of Law

, McDonald Endowed Chair in Civil Procedure at the University of Texas School of Law David Hyman, adjunct scholar at the Cato Institute and Professor of Law at Georgetown University

Segment 2, beginning at 26:51: Rick Atkinson discusses the first volume in his second trilogy of books.

Pulitzer Prize-winner Rick Atkinson has been recognized for his "Liberation" trilogy that chronicles the history of World War II in Europe. He discusses his fascination with war and the experience writing about and researching America's Revolutionary one.

Rick Atkinson, Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and journalist, and author of "The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777"

Charles Silver and David Hyman will discuss their book 'Overcharged: Why Americans Pay Too Much for Health Care' at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, at the Kansas City Central Library, 14 W. 10th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64105. RSVP at KCLibrary.org.

Rick Atkinson will discuss his new book, 'The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777,' at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, at Unity Temple on the Plaza, 707 W. 47th St., Kansas City, Missouri 64112. More information at RainyDayBooks.com.

