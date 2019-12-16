Seg. 1: School Attendance | Seg. 2: Local Gift Guide

Segment 1: Why it's so important that kids make it to class.

Between the years 2013 and 2016, Kansas City Public Schools staffers falsified attendance records, presumably to help the district regain full accreditation. Why is it so hard for kids to get to school in the first place, though? Also, what is really at stake for schools when they don't show up and what can we reasonably expect educators to do about it?

Segment 2, beginning at 35:10: How to finish your holiday shopping and support local makers.

As the holidays get closer, we have suggestions for last minute gifts that are still personal.

Katie Mabry van Dieren, curator and owner, The Strawberry Swing Indie Craft Fair