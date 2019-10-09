Seg. 1: School Bus Solutions | Seg. 2: Midwestern Gothic

Segment 1: How a fractured school system contributes to problems with transportation.

Kansas City, Missouri, public school kids travel to school on dated buses that crisscross the city inefficiently. That cuts into school budgets, as well as time spent in class and on extra-curriculars. Big thinkers are taking on the issue and envisioning new models for getting kids to and from school.

Katie Boody , Founder and CEO, Lean Lab

Segment 2: The author of an acclaimed new horror novel set in Kansas discusses "Midwestern Gothic."

Does Scott Thomas really have it in for Kansas, as an NPR review of his new book suggests? Or does he keep setting his horror stories in the state for another reason?

Scott Thomas, author, Kill Creek and Violet