Seg. 1: Sen. Hawley's Start | Seg. 2: Photographing Sports

Segment 1: Missouri's junior senator is 'playing for that long future.'

In his first months in the U.S. Senate, Josh Hawley has wasted no time in declaring his stance on a number of issues. We examine Hawley's expressed desire to rein in Facebook, his recent speech to the National Conservatism Conference and the senator's concern with what he calls "the cosmopolitan consensus."

David Robertson, chairperson of the Political Science Department, University of Missouri - St. Louis

Segment 2, beginning at 23:08: Capturing athletics with a camera 'is different every time you go out.'

Two professional photographers talk frankly about how sports is their bread and butter, but not necessarily their favorite subject. We also ask about the risks of being so close to the action, and what switching from film to digital has meant for their work.