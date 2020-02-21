Seg. 1: Shawnee Mission Teacher | Seg. 2: Indie Film Critics

Segment 1: Why one teacher decided to call it quits.
Amid much tension and back-and-forth between the Shawnee Mission School District and the teacher's union, one middle school teacher decided she could be a better advocate for her colleagues and students from outside the system. Her very public resignation unleashed a torrent of online and media attention.
- Amanda Coffman, former Shawnee Mission School District teacher
Segment 2, beginning at 22:30: What's showing now in independent film
Actors with feature films hitting big screens this weekend include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Helen Hunt, and Clive Owen. But which ones to see first? Today, Up To Date's indie, foreign and documentary Film Critics help prioritize your viewing.
- Cynthia Haines, film professor and critic
- Steve Walker, film critic and freelance arts reporter
- Beck Ireland, film critic
