Seg. 1: Shawnee Mission Teacher | Seg. 2: Indie Film Critics

Segment 1: Why one teacher decided to call it quits.

Amid much tension and back-and-forth between the Shawnee Mission School District and the teacher's union, one middle school teacher decided she could be a better advocate for her colleagues and students from outside the system. Her very public resignation unleashed a torrent of online and media attention.

Amanda Coffman, former Shawnee Mission School District teacher

Segment 2, beginning at 22:30: What's showing now in independent film

Actors with feature films hitting big screens this weekend include Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Helen Hunt, and Clive Owen. But which ones to see first? Today, Up To Date's indie, foreign and documentary Film Critics help prioritize your viewing.

Cynthia Haines , film professor and critic

, film professor and critic Steve Walker , film critic and freelance arts reporter

, film critic and freelance arts reporter Beck Ireland, film critic