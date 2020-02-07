Seg. 1: Shawnee Mission Teachers' Contract | Seg. 2: Black Women's History

Segment 1: Why the Shawnee Mission School Board authorized controversial teacher contract.

Failed contract negotiations between teachers and administrators in the Shawnee Mission School District resulted in the district's Board of Education unilaterally approving a three-year contract. Members of the school board explained some of the complexities of the situation and discussed what options remain for teachers.

Heather Ousley , president of the Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education

Segment 2, beginning at 26:23: Following the histories of black women in the United States

Despite black women's integral contributions to the history of America, their stories are often overlooked or ignored. "A Black Women's History of the United States" presents a compelling, vibrant history through the voices of "enslaved women, freedwomen, religious leaders, artists, queer women, activists, and women who lived outside the law."

Daina Ramey Berry , author, historian and Regents Professor of History and associate dean of the Graduate Education transformation at the University of Texas - Austin

