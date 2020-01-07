Seg. 1: State Of Health Care | Seg. 2: Sex Scandals & Politics

Segment 1: What 2020 could bring for health care

Health care is one of the hottest issues across the country, and Missouri and Kansas are no exception. We previewed what this year might bring for a variety of health-related issues and storylines.

Alex Smith , health reporter for KCUR

, health reporter for KCUR Dan Margolies, health and legal affairs editor for KCUR

Segment 2, beginning at 19:35: "The public is quite quick to forgive serial adultery in the cases of certain politicians," said Professor Leslie Dorrough Smith.

Sex scandals in politics are nothing new, but the public's reaction to them says a lot about our own morality. To get to the bottom of this, we looked at several famous instances of misconduct, and considered what they say about popular perceptions of gender, race, religion and more.

Leslie Dorrough Smith, author of "Compromising Positions: Sex Scandals, Politics, and American Christianity," and assistant professor of Religious Studies and chair of Women's and Gender Studies at Avila University