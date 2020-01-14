Seg. 1: State Of Public Safety | Seg. 2: McDonalds & Black America

Segment 1: Previewing 2020's public safety stories

Kansas City has been staring down a violent crime problem for years and officials at both the state and federal levels are primed to implement a myriad of solutions. But KCUR reporters said it could be months before we see any results.

Chris Haxel , Guns and America reporter at KCUR

Segment 2, beginning at 25:56: Where fast food and black entrepreneuership meet

In the 1960s, McDonald's helped opened the door for black entrepreneurs to gain wealth in their own neighborhoods. Despite the good intentions, the relationship between fast food franchises and black communities quickly became complicated.

Marcia Chatelain, history and African American studies professor at Georgetown University, and author of "Franchise: The Golden Arches in Black America"

Marcia Chatelain will discuss her book at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14, at Kansas City Public Library's Plaza Branch, 4801 Main St., Kansas City, Missouri 64112. Find more information at KCLibrary.org.

