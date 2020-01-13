Seg. 1: State of Transportation | Seg. 2: Need For 'Adulting'

Segment 1: Kansas City's transportation stories to watch in 2020

A preview of the transportation issues KCUR will be following this year included the Kansas City, Missouri streetcar, free bus rides for those in the city, equity and mobility in the single-terminal KCI project and that futuristic 30-minute ride from Kansas City to St. Louis via the Hyperloop.

Ron Achelpohl , director of transportation and environment at the Mid-America Regional Council

Lisa Rodriguez, reporter and afternoon newscaster at KCUR

Segment 2, beginning at 25:26: Young adults are increasingly unprepared for the tasks of everyday living.

Cooking a meal, devising a budget, and driving are all examples of skills that young people don't necessarily learn, or put off learning, before going out into the world. Thus "adulting" classes have sprung up around the country to fill this learning gap. Dr. Wes Crenshaw reviewed some of the reasons kids are not learning self-care and how to better prepare them for venturing out on their own.

Wes Crenshaw, psychologist, author