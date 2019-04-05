Seg. 1: Storm Spotting | Seg. Liver Donation Changing

Segment 1: Storm spotters are the first line of defense against incoming severe weather.

Meteorologist don't just rely on sophisticated equipment to provide weather reporting, they also use trained, volunteer storm spotters to relay exactly what's being seen in the sky. But what goes into the training, and what are the risks?

Segment 2, beginning at 21:12: Liver distribution is changing, and some Midwestern states argue the changes will leave the region with fewer organs to transplant.

A debate rages on as to the equity of the new liver allocation system set to take effect at the end of April. The CEO from Midwest Transplant Network and a director from Liver Transplant Service at UCLA, explain what to expect with the changes to the already complicated organ donation system.