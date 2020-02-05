Seg. 1: Super Bowl Analysis | Seg. 2: Technology & Security Vulnerabilities

Segment 1: "When the Chiefs needed to pick up the yards, Damien Williams was there," said sports reporter Kennetra Pulliams.

In the wake of an historic Chiefs Super Bowl win, we discussed what went right on Sunday, which players could have also been in the running for MVP, and what the future could hold for the team. Plus, what Kansas City learned from the 2015 World Series parade when it comes to port-a-potties and keeping track of children.

Segment 2, beginning at 27:21: New technology could be leaving you vulnerable to hacks.

With the influx of technology in today's society, the line between privacy and the rest of the world is blurring. We discussed how various smart devices are being compromised, and how you can decrease your vulnerability to technological threats, including limiting the amount of tech you use.

Lily Hay Newman , senior writer at WIRED

, senior writer at WIRED J. Austin Moore, partner at Stueve Siegal Hanson law firm