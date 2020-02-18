 Seg. 1: Tig Notaro | Seg. 2: Carlos Mortera | Seg. 3: Russian Government Radio | KBIA

Seg. 1: Tig Notaro | Seg. 2: Carlos Mortera | Seg. 3: Russian Government Radio

By & & Melody Rowell 23 minutes ago

Seg. 1: The famously dry comedian is coming to Kansas City and we're here for it.

You might remember her as the comedian who did a set about getting cancer, but there's a lot more to her awkward sense of humor, which she'll be bringing to the Uptown later this month.

Seg. 2, beginning at 14:49: The restaurant owner/chef is mixing things up in the Kansas City food scene.

Chef Carlos Mortera moved to Lenexa from Mexico City and now owns two local eateries in Kansas City. The Bite in River Market and POI-O on the Westside might be casual spots, but they're both doing really interesting things.

Seg. 3, beginning at 40:23: Radio Sputnik has been broadcasting in Kansas City since January.

The radio program, courtesy of the Russian government, airs on a radio station in Liberty whose owner agreed to a three-year deal.

Copyright 2020 KCUR 89.3. To see more, visit KCUR 89.3.