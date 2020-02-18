Seg. 1: Tig Notaro | Seg. 2: Carlos Mortera | Seg. 3: Russian Government Radio

Seg. 1: The famously dry comedian is coming to Kansas City and we're here for it.

You might remember her as the comedian who did a set about getting cancer, but there's a lot more to her awkward sense of humor, which she'll be bringing to the Uptown later this month.

Tig Notaro, comedian

Seg. 2, beginning at 14:49: The restaurant owner/chef is mixing things up in the Kansas City food scene.

Chef Carlos Mortera moved to Lenexa from Mexico City and now owns two local eateries in Kansas City. The Bite in River Market and POI-O on the Westside might be casual spots, but they're both doing really interesting things.

Carlos Mortera, chef/owner, The Bite and POI-O

Seg. 3, beginning at 40:23: Radio Sputnik has been broadcasting in Kansas City since January.

The radio program, courtesy of the Russian government, airs on a radio station in Liberty whose owner agreed to a three-year deal.

Chris Haxel, KCUR reporter, Russian 'Propaganda Machine' Selects Kansas City As Its Second Radio Broadcast Site